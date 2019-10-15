close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
October 15, 2019

Balochistan colts fined for Code of Conduct violations

Sports

P
PPI
October 15, 2019

KARACHI: Balochistan players Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah have been fined 50 percent of their match fee for level 2 offences during their three-day match against Northern in National Under-19 championship at Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot.

The incidents happened last Tuesday. Junaid, captain of the Balochistan side, was charged for passing offensive and suggestive remarks against umpire Saleem Butt. Akhtar was reported by the umpires for frequently marching towards the batsmen and using abusive language.

Junaid and Akhtar were charged by on-field umpires Mir Dad and Saleem Butt for violation of clause 2.13, of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel. Both pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions imposed by match referee Khalid Jamshed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports