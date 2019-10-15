Deaf-mute mother, son killed by train

A deaf and mute woman and her son died after being hit by a train on Monday. The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where the woman was identified as 35-year-old Tahira Bibi, wife of Iqbal, and her son as two-year-old Munibur Rehman.

The tragic incident took place when they were going to attend the funeral of a relative in Natha Khan and died after being struck by the Quetta-bound Bolan Express while crossing the railway track at the Drigh Road station, according to police. Both victims, residents of Swat Colony, were deaf and mute.

Man dies in road crash

A man was killed in a road accident in Gulbai within the jurisdiction of the SITE-A Section police station. The man was taken to the Civil Hospital with serious injuries where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. According to police, 35-five-year-old Jumma Siddiq, a resident of Lyari, was hit by an unknown vehicle when he was crossing the road. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.