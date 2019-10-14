PUC not to participate in Azadi March, sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) announced that it will not participate in any Azadi March or sit-in protests, and it will foil every bid relating to make anarchy and chaos in the country, said Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council.

The decision was taken in the meeting of Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council held on Sunday in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council.

The Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council announced unanimously that PTI government and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman should settle all the issues amicably as the country cannot afford any confronting situation. The Central Executive Body meeting of Pakistan Ulema Council also announced unanimously that Youm-e-Tasees of Pakistan Ulema Council will be observed on 23rd March and “5th International Message of Islam Conference” will be held on 29th March 2020 at Convention Centre, Islamabad.

After the meeting of Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashra lauds decision of Prime Minister Imran khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for making reconciliation efforts between confronting Muslim countries. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addressing the underlined that Pakistan Ulema Council does not aims at making confrontational politics; therefore, Pakistan Ulema Council will not participate in any sit-in protest. He also urged on ruling government and opposition political parties to settle their differences amicably adding that participants of Raiwind Congregation will also be affected because of would be sit-in protest of JUI-F and other political parties.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced to observe the month of Rabiul Awal and Rabiul Sani as months of Rehmatul Alameen Hazrat Mohammed SAW. A resolution adopted at Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council lauded decision of Prime Minister Imran khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for making reconciliation efforts between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The PUC Central Executive Body also condemned drone strikes at oil facilities of Saudi Arabia and announced that religious organisations of Pakistan endorse efforts of Pakistan for making reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia. While expressing solidarity for oppressed people of Kashmir, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi announced that Pakistan Ulema Council will keep continue its efforts to highlight miseries of Kashmiris by sending delegates of Pakistan Ulema Council all over Islamic world to highlight challenges of Kashmiri Muslims. The Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council expressing grief on rising tension between Turkey and Arab world stated that it will make instability within Muslim Ummah.

The Council also urged on Khadim- e- Harmain Al Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz to call OIC meeting on prevailing atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine and rising tension between Turkey and Arab world. Challenges of Muslim Ummah could be settled with unity of Muslim world. The Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council also expressed condolence on sad demise of the mothers of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and Maulana Pir Azizur Rehman Hazarwi.

The Council also elected Maulana Ayub Safdar and Maulana Zubair Abid as Central Vice Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council. Maulana Abubakar Shah was also elected as Adviser to President Punjab to Pakistan Ulema Council. Maualan Yasir Alvi was also elected as Divisional Vice President of Faisalabad.