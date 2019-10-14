close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

In social media clip, doctors seek release from captivity

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

WANA: Two doctors who were allegedly kidnapped by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in South Waziristan have appealed to the government to help secure their release.

A video clip of the captive doctors has gone viral on the social media in which Dr Noor HananWazir and Dr Abid were seen asking Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to play their role in getting them released. It was learnt that the in-charge of the Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme, Dr Noor HananWazir,was reportedly kidnapped by TTP militants from the premises of the TB Hospital in Wana. Dr Abid was kidnapped from Tiarza tehsil in South Waziristan on September 11.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan