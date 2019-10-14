Meera appears with Indian heroine in Dubai party

DUBAI: Film star Meera who is in Dubai nowadays, was spotted partying with Bollywood heroin Jacqueline Fernandez, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The duo were spotted dancing at a fashion show after party after Fernandez walked the ramp.

In a video that has now gone viral, Meera could be seen dressed in white as she dances along with Fernandez and CEO of Splash Fashion Raza Beig.

Fernadez has also been posting pictures from her collaboration with Splash and her time in Dubai. During this stay, the actor also had the opportunity to meet her make-up artist Huda Kattan and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. The actor also recently became the first female celebrity to be featured in a Saudi advertisement.

Meera on the other hand underwent a 'major surgery' last month at a private hospital in Dubai after the Lollywood star’s health deteriorated.