Karachi’s remaining 30pc trash backlog to be cleared by 21st: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh’s chief minister said on Sunday that after concluding his garbage lifting campaign in Karachi, he will make it sustainable and then focus on the city’s sewerage system and the reconstruction of its broken roads.

“Today people told me that their hospitals, schools, dispensaries and roads are in poor condition, but I told them I don’t want to defocus myself from garbage lifting, and just after eight days, when the drive will end, I will focus on the reconstruction of the roads.” CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made these remarks while talking to the media at KDA Chowrangi in North Nazimabad during his nine-hour tour of the city.

Shah said he had started his campaign to clean the city on September 21, and so far more than 282,000 tonnes of garbage backlog has been cleared. “In other words, 70 per cent of the backlog has been cleared, and the remaining will be cleared by October 21.” He said the South, East and Malir district municipal corporations (DMCs) have assigned their garbage lifting work to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA). From there the deputy commissioners in their ongoing month-long campaign have lifted 72,000 tonnes of garbage, while during the said period the DCs have lifted 109,000 tonnes of garbage from the areas of the Korangi, Central and West DMCs where the SSWMA is not working, he added.