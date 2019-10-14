Shujaat asks PM, ministers to adhere to their oath

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has advised prime minister, ministers and all office holders of the government who took the responsibilities of the administration after taking oath of the office, should read their oath once again and ensure that they shouldn’t defy the commitments on anyone single count, they have pledged in their oath.

Shujaat had been facing health problems and recovering on faster pace after attaining treatment from abroad. He has initiated political activities at limited scale and attending the visitors. Talking to The News at his residence, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, whose PML-Q is coalition partner of the incumbent government, said that if the office holders adhere to their solemn pledge of the oath in letter and spirit, the country and its people could be helped in mitigating their sufferings and system may be saved from numerous challenges.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Ellahi, former speaker National Assembly Chaudhry Amir Hussain and former provincial minister Sardar Nasarullah Khan Draishak were also present on the occasion.

Shujaat Hussain expressed concern about the slated Azadi March and sit-in by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said that the situation must be tackled intelligently. The political parties could not be denied the right for raising their voice and protest. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain thanked the PML-N leadership for showing concern about his health and courtesy of inquiring for the same when he was under treatment in Germany last month.

The former premier was concerned about the piling up of the problems and increasing difficulties of common man. He welcomed the decision of opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and termed the decision of former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh as sagacious to attend the opening ceremony of the corridor. He suggested that Chief Minister of Indian Punjab Menander Singh should also be invite for the auspicious occasion.

He appreciated facilities that will be provided to the pilgrims of Kartarpur Sahib. He said that he would love to attend the opening ceremonies of Kartarpur Sahib if his health allows him to make hectic movement.

Shujaat Hussain has reduced his weight considerably and making recovery at rapid speed. His doctors have stopped his whole medication but his movement and meetings are subject to his doctors’ advice.