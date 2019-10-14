close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
Two FC soldiers martyred in Chagai accident

National

CHAGAI: Two soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were martyred and five other personnel injured when their vehicle collided with a truck near Dalbandin in Chagai district on Sunday. The FC vehicle was returning to Dalbandin after performing security duty of pilgrims. The dead and injured personnel were shifted to Frontier Corps hospital in Dalbandin where the injured were given medical treatment and later referred to Quetta for further treatment. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Abdul Qadir and Sepoy Abdul Aziz whose bodies are being sent to their native cities.

