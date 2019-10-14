close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
October 14, 2019

Pakistan key market for growth: PM's spokesperson

National

October 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MoneyGram Alex Holmes and Bank Alfalah CEO Bilal Asghar Saturday signed a contract in London to launch a new bank deposit service, allowing customers to send money to any bank account in Pakistan. Spokesperson of Prime Minister on Trade & Investment for UK & Europe presided over the signing ceremony, a PID press release said here. Addressing media persons, he said Pakistan is a key market that is positioned for growth especially in terms of receiving remittances. In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies to eliminate money laundering and facilitate overseas Pakistanis in remitting their hard earned remittances back to Pakistan, he said this new arrangement between MoneyGram and Bank Alfalah would provide customised solutions that best served their needs. The ceremony was also attended by senior bankers.

