Disaster management training in KP schools

MINGORA: The International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction was marked here at Wadudia High School Saidu Sharif on Sunday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Ziaullah Bangash was the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Ziaullah Bangash, said the PTI government in KP had launched the campaign for disaster management in schools. He said during the campaign, schoolteachers and students would be provided disaster management training.

“We need to be prepared for all kinds of disasters. Special funds have been allocated for Malakand and Hazara division, as these areas are vulnerable to earthquake and other natural disasters,” he said. The adviser added that to reduce disaster risk, the masses needed to keep the environment neat and clean. Speaking on the occasion, secretary (E &SE) Arshad Khan believed masses were responsible for many disasters and calamities. He asked the teachers to create awareness about natural disasters in native languages.

“One of the prime causes of the disaster is de-forestation, and illegal constructions near the rivers,” he said. The adviser asked the authorities concerned, not to through garbage into the river, as it was polluting the whole environment. Schoolchildren were briefed on how to respond to natural disasters and a mock exercise was conducted in case of an earthquake.