Justice Faez Isa reference: Full bench hears case today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court full bench will begin re-hearing the applications pertaining to presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Feiz Isa today (Monday).According to reports, before the start of re-hearing on the part of court, a lawyer had applied for one week leave. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had approved his leave conditional from October 14-21 that it will not apply to general adjournment of full court bench’s fixed cases. Responding to the general adjournment application, the Supreme Court informed the lawyer accordingly.
