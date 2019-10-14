Justice Faez Isa reference: Full bench hears case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court full bench will begin re-hearing the applications pertaining to presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Feiz Isa today (Monday).According to reports, before the start of re-hearing on the part of court, a lawyer had applied for one week leave. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had approved his leave conditional from October 14-21 that it will not apply to general adjournment of full court bench’s fixed cases. Responding to the general adjournment application, the Supreme Court informed the lawyer accordingly.