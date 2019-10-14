PUC says not to participate in Azadi March, sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) announced that it will not participate in any Azadi March or sit-in protests, and it will foil every bid relating to make anarchy and chaos in the country, said Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council.

The decision was taken in the meeting of Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council held on Sunday in the chair of Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council. The Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council announced unanimously that PTI government and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman should settle all the issues amicably as the country cannot afford any confronting situation.

The Central Executive Body meeting of Pakistan Ulema Council also announced unanimously that Youm-e-Tasees of Pakistan Ulema Council will be observed on 23rd March and “5th International Message of Islam Conference” will be held on 29th March 2020 at Convention Centre, Islamabad.

After the meeting of Central Executive Body of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashra lauds decision of Prime Minister Imran khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for making reconciliation efforts between confronting Muslim countries. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addressing the underlined that Pakistan Ulema Council does not aims at making confrontational politics; therefore, Pakistan Ulema Council will not participate in any sit-in protest. He also urged on ruling government and opposition political parties to settle their differences amicably.