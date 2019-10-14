close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

Sea Beauty wins Haroon Ghani Cheema Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

LAHORE: Sea Beauty on Sunday claimed the Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup which was the only featured race of the Lahore Race Club on the day.Results: First Race: 1st Fakhr-e-Shorkot, 2nd Love for Win, 3rd Punjab Prince 2nd Race: 1st Silkan Black, 2nd Tell Me, 3rd Turab Prince

3rd Race: 1st Lucky Time, 2nd Anmol One, 3rd Madiha

4th Race: 1st Safdar Princess, 2nd New Sonia, 3rd Sports Model

5th Race: Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup Race: 1st Sea Beauty, 2nd Betfair, 3rd Sinner.

6th Race: 1st Ashal Love, 2nd Aya Sultan, 3rd Momin Princess

7th race: 1st Qamar Choice, 2nd Halena, 3rd Buzkhusi.

