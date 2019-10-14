Sea Beauty wins Haroon Ghani Cheema Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sea Beauty on Sunday claimed the Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup which was the only featured race of the Lahore Race Club on the day.Results: First Race: 1st Fakhr-e-Shorkot, 2nd Love for Win, 3rd Punjab Prince 2nd Race: 1st Silkan Black, 2nd Tell Me, 3rd Turab Prince
3rd Race: 1st Lucky Time, 2nd Anmol One, 3rd Madiha
4th Race: 1st Safdar Princess, 2nd New Sonia, 3rd Sports Model
5th Race: Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup Race: 1st Sea Beauty, 2nd Betfair, 3rd Sinner.
6th Race: 1st Ashal Love, 2nd Aya Sultan, 3rd Momin Princess
7th race: 1st Qamar Choice, 2nd Halena, 3rd Buzkhusi.
