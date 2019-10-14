Punjab archery trials tomorrow

LAHORE: Trials to select Punjab archery team for the National Games will be held on October 15 (tomorrow) at 9 am at Punjab Archery Centre, Hockey Stadium, Nishter Park Sports Complex, Lahore.

This was stated by Secretary General, Pakistan Archery Federation, Wisal M Khan. He said that all arrangements have been finalized. All men and women players from Punjab province can take part in the one-day open trials.

Secretary General, Punjab Olympic Association, Idress Haider Khawaja and Secretary General, Pakistan Archery Federation, Wisal M Khan will supervise the open trials. The selected team will participate in National Games which will be started from October 26 to November 1, at Peshawar.

The archery event of the National Games will be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar. Wisal said that nine teams from all over the country namely Pakistan Army, Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Police, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and KPK. He said that Pakistan archery team will be selected during the national games for the participation of the international events.