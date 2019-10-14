Fraser strikes world gold

STUTTGART, Germany: Joe Fraser said it was a “dream come true” to win Britain’s second gold medal at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart on Sunday after his victory in the men’s parallel bars final.

Fraser, 20, followed up Max Whitlock’s pommel horse gold from Saturday by triumphing on the bars as he pipped Turkey’s Ahmet Onder to the title by just 0.017 points. Japan’s Kazuma Kaya earned bronze, 0.0334 behind.

“It’s a dream come true. Unbelievable! World champion? It doesn’t get better,” said Fraser, the youngest competitor in the event, who was mobbed by team-mates when his victory was confirmed.

“All I was thinking was, get through it, stick the dismount, then score by score I was so nervous.

Mariano wins gymnastics bars world title: Brazil’s Arthur Mariano won his first world title in the men’s horizontal bars final Sunday as Russia’s Arthur Dalaloyan took bronze for his fourth medal at these world gymnastics championships.

Mariano, the floor bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio de Janiero Olympics, won on the bars by 0.234 points from Serbia’s Tin Srbic with Dalaloyan making the podium at 0.367 back.