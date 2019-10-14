Bottas bags Japanese GP

SUZUKA, Japan: Valtteri Bottas jumped from third to first with an electric start to win the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and the Finn’s Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Charles Leclerc could only finish sixth in the second Ferrari, meaning Mercedes clinched a record sixth successive constructors’ world championship with their double podium finish.

Ferrari had enjoyed a front row lock-out in a rare morning qualifying session caused by Typhoon Hagibis but their race unravelled right at the start. Vettel twitched before the lights went out and his hesitation enabled the fast starting Bottas to leapfrog from third into the lead.