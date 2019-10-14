close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
AFP
October 14, 2019

Bivol retains WBA belt

Sports

AFP
October 14, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol overpowered Lenin Castillo with a dominating attack to retain his WBA light heavyweight belt on Saturday in Chicago.

Bivol cruised to a unanimous decision, winning almost every round and knocking the challenger down in the sixth round of a slow paced fight in front of a crowd of 9,073 at the Wintrust Arena. He defended his title for the seventh time winning by scores of 120-107 and 119-108 twice.

In the final fight of the night, Oleksandr Usyk made his heavyweight division debut a successful one with a seventh round TKO victory over fill-in fighter Chazz Witherspoon. Bivol had no problem with Castillo, using combination punches to the body and head to wear the challenger down and score a knockdown in the middle of the fight.

