Koreas to face off in Pyongyang WC qualifier

SEOUL: North and South Korea face each other in a World Cup qualifier this week for their first ever competitive men’s match in Pyongyang, while talks on the North’s nuclear arsenal remain deadlocked.

The teams — with Tottenham’s star striker Son Heung-min included in the South Korean squad — are expected to step out onto Kim Il Sung Stadium turf on Tuesday. It comes in the wake of a series of North Korean missile tests and after talks with the US over its weapons programmes broke down, with Pyongyang blaming a lack of “new and creative” offers from Washington. Since the collapse of the Hanoi summit between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in February, Pyongyang has regularly excoriated Seoul.

It has ruled out prospects of inter-Korean dialogue, dismissing calls for engagement by the South’s President Moon Jae-in as “foolish”, while expressing fury over Seoul’s annual joint military drills with the US. It is a far cry from the cross-border warmth of last year, when Moon seized on another sporting event — the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics — to broker the Pyongyang-Washington talks process and held three summits himself with Kim.

Now the North has even refused to engage in direct talks with the South on the logistics for the match and has only communicated with Seoul through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The AFC dubbed the match “one of the most eagerly-anticipated fixtures” of the World Cup qualifiers, but just days before game there was no indication live television coverage would be available.