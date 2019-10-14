National T20 2nd XI tournament: Balochistan, Sindh make winning start

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan and Sindh won their matches against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab respectively on the opening day of the National T20 2nd XI tournament played at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday.

In the inaugural match of the tournament, Balochistan held their nerve in the closing stages to record a Super Over win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Batting first, Balochistan scored 178 for the loss of two wickets after being asked to bat first. Gulraiz Sadaf top-scored with a 58-ball 75 that included five fours and two sixes. Gulraiz added 129 runs for the second wicket with captain Akbar-ur-Rehman who remained unbeaten on 70 (49 balls, two fours and four sixes). Sameen Gul took two for 29 in his four overs.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished their 20 overs on 178 for six to push the match to a Super Over. Aitizaz Habib Khan top-scored with 70 off 49 balls studded with 10 fours and two sixes. Mehran Ibrahim made 39 while Nabi Gul scored 38 runs.

Taj Wali and leg-spinner Ibtisam Sheik took two wickets each. Pacer Khurram Shehzad then bowled a miserly Super Over as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were restricted to six runs. Balochistan reached the seven-run target with a ball to spare.

Sindh beat Central Punjab in the second match played on Sunday. Batting first, Central Punjab posted 166 for the loss of three wickets. Mohammad Akhlaq top-scored with 47, his innings was compiled off 31 balls and included three fours and three sixes. Usman Sallahuddin made 41 off 39 while Nauman Anwar scored a quick fire 31 off 18 balls with the help of six fours. Hassan Khan, Ghulam Mudassar and M Sami took one wicket each.

An enterprising 103-run opening stand between Jahid Ali and Ammad Alam helped Sindh chase down the total in 17.3 overs for the loss of a single wicket. Ammad scored 69 off 38 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes, Jahid remained unbeaten on a 49-ball 70, his innings also included nine fours and two sixes. Rameez Raja junior made an unbeaten 21 off 18 balls, his unbroken 67-run partnership with Jahid ensured Sindh’s easy win with 15 balls to spare.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, National Stadium, Karachi

Balochistan 178 for 2, 20 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 75, Akbar Rehman 70 not out; Sameen Gul 2-29)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 178 for 6, 20 overs (Aitizaz Habib Khan 70, Mehran Ibrahim 39, Nabi Gul 38; Taj Wali 2-34, Ibtisam Sheikh 2-37)

Super Over:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6 for no loss, 1 over, Balochistan 7 for no loss 0.5 overs

Result: Match tied, Balochistan won One-Over Eliminator.

Sindh v Central Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi

Central Punjab 166 for 3, 20 overs (Mohammad Akhlaq 47, Usman Sallahuddin 41; Hassan Khan 1-25)

Sindh 170 for 1, 17.3 overs (Jahid Ali 70 not out, Ammad Alam 69; Raza Ali Dar 1-26)

Result: Sindh won by nine wickets.