Hunter Biden breaks silence to help father Joe

Washington: Hunter Biden, whose business dealings in Ukraine have rocked his father Joe Biden´s presidential campaign, broke his silence Sunday to ease pressure on the former vice president. Hunter Biden will resign October 31 from the board of directors of BHR (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company, his lawyer George Mesires said.

His role on the board and one in Ukraine has been a frequent target of attacks from President Donald Trump. Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump after he appeared to abuse his power as president by asking Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to seek damaging information on the Bidens. The Trump administration has alleged that Biden as vice president under Barack Obama engineered the sacking of Ukraine´s prosecutor general in order to end a probe of an energy company on whose board his son had a seat. Via a statement published by Mesires on the website Medium, Hunter Biden finally broke his silence after weeks of aggressive attacks from the US president accusing both father and son of corruption, without providing evidence.

“When Hunter engaged in his business pursuits, he believed that he was acting appropriately and in good faith,” the statement said. “He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the president of the United States. Mesires added in the statement that “Hunter undertook these business activities independently. “He did not believe it was appropriate to discuss them with his father, nor did he,” Mesires wrote. The statement went on to detail Hunter Biden´s work at Ukrainian natural gas producer Burisma whose board Hunter joined in 2014.