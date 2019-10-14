Pope elevates British convert Newman to sainthood

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis created five new saints on Sunday, including Britain´s Cardinal John Henry Newman — one of the Catholic Church´s most renowned converts — and a nun dubbed the “Mother Teresa of Brazil”. Heads of state from across the world attended the canonisation ceremony, which also raised a Swiss laywoman plus two other nuns — an Indian and an Italian — to the highest position within the Church. “Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new Saints,” the pope told the faithful on Saint Peter´s Square. “They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession. Prince Charles, future head of the Church of England, led the British delegation honouring Newman, a 19th-century Anglican theologian who went on to become one of the Catholic Church´s leading thinkers. Francis quoted Newman describing “the holiness of ordinary life” in which, “the Christian is cheerful, easy, kind, gentle, courteous, candid, unassuming; has no pretence... with so little that is unusual... that he may easily be taken at first sight for an ordinary man. Born in 1801, Newman attempted to “renew” the Anglican Church, before becoming convinced that Catholicism was the only true faith and converting aged 44, rising through the hierarchy to become a cardinal. Giant portraits of the new saints were hung from Saint Peter´s Basilica for the ceremony which attracted tens of thousands of pilgrims.