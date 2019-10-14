close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
AFP
October 14, 2019

Biles extends record to 25 medals

Sports

AFP
October 14, 2019

STUTTGART, Germany: US gymnastics star Simone Biles won the floor final at the world championships, earning her a second gold medal of the day on Sunday, to extend her all-time record of 25 worlds medals.

The 22-year-old finishes the Stuttgart championships with five gold medals after retaining her floor world title and also winning the beam, vault, all-round and team finals with the USA.Biles earned the 25th worlds medal of her career by exactly one point ahead of US team-mate Sunisa Lee in silver with Angelina Melnikova of Russia earning bronze.

