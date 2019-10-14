Pakistan warns of new influx of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has expressed concern over the new wave of violence in Afghanistan, saying the emerging situation may lead to new influx of refugees into Pakistan.

He expressed this concern during his meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in Geneva, said a message received here on Sunday. He, however, added that irrespective of the fast developments taking place in Afghanistan, Pakistan would stand by its commitment to protecting the Afghan refugees.

Briefing the UN high commissioner on the measures taken by the Pakistan government for the well-being and welfare of the Afghan refugees, Afridi asked Grandi to work on the challenges being faced by Pakistan in hosting the Afghan refugees. He said there was a need for the UNHCR teams to reach out to the Afghan refugees staying in refugee camps and provide them basic health, education and other amenities.

The minister said the decrease in UNHCR allocation for the Afghan refugees was a source of alarm as refugees in camps already needed more assistance.

Briefing the UN high commissioner on the humanist approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Afridi said Khan had agreed to co-convene the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) scheduled for December this year. Stressing the UNHCR to accelerate efforts to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees, the minister said all stakeholders needed to address the impact of refugees faced by host communities.

He urged the UNHCR to highlight the contributions of host countries and host communities through effective advocacy campaigns. He also told Grandi that Pakistan intended to convene a conference to showcase the 40 years of hospitality of Afghan refugees in February next year and urged the UNHCR to mobilise support for the event.

“Pakistan does not need any assistance for itself but the UNHCR must be facilitated to help the refugees with basic amenities,” he said and lauded the engagement of Germany and Italy for the refugees cause in Pakistan.

Grandi deeply appreciated the hospitality and leadership of Pakistan in hosting the Afghan refugees, saying the UNHCR looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Khan at the GRF due in December. He hoped the events like the GRF, and launch of Support Platform and Conference in Islamabad would help develop a momentum to garner support for Afghan refugees.