AJK president deplores UNSC role in Kashmir crisis

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday deplored the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) role in Kashmir crisis, saying it merely called a single meeting on Pakistan’s request.

Addressing a conference on “Kashmir emerging regional situation and Kashmir saga”, organised by Measac Research Centre here, he said the UNSC had the main role to implement its resolutions on Kashmir issue and make India quit its violence regime imposed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He thanked the European Union parliament for raising Kashmir issue as well as the French parliament for holding special session on Kashmir. “There has been a shift in the tilt among the Western countries and the United States as India has been censured for its human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The AJK president suggested that Pakistan needed to develop greater unity to resolve Kashmir issue in the prevailing hybrid warfare of India. “The entire nation, the armed forces and civil society are on the same page and in tandem to fight for the cause of Kashmir,” he said, adding: “No despicable design of any global power could divide the nation this time.” Khan said the US House Committee Appropriations had brought its new act in which it would question India for its violence and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan’s media and social cohorts should shun the narrative of weakness being permeated by certain factions to soften its will on Kashmir issue, adding: “They should rather adopt a unified narrative”. Foreign media, he said, for the first time favoured Pakistan and its Kashmir’s stand at the global level which should be capitalised to counter India.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said India had played its cards on Kashmir and it was now Pakistan’s turn to outsmart India through a well-thought strategy. “Pakistan will use all possible means to liberate Kashmir,” he said, adding: “The vile face of India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had been exposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations General Assembly session.”

Air chief marshal (retd) Sohail Aman said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) along with the armed forces was fully prepared to repulse any Indian aggression as it did on February 27, which was a well-thought strategy. PAF had fought in close coordination and unison with Pakistan Army in war against terror which had made its operational capability invincible, he added.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz said Kashmir issue was the only matter where the entire political leadership and civil society stood united. “Unless we raise brutal human rights violations of India and the crisis it has generated we could not succeed in taking Kashmir out of Indian shackles,” he said, adding all diplomatic channels would be used to advocate Kashmir cause.

Lt Gen (retd) Haroon Aslam briefed the participants on land strategy threat and response in perspective of Kashmir crisis.

Vice admiral (retd) Khan Hasham Bin Saddique delivered a detailed presentation on maritime security, while religious scholar Imran Sindhu briefed the conference on religious narrative in the light of Kashmir crisis. In his welcome address, Director General Measac Research Centre Abdullah Gul said if the global community left Kashmir Issue unresolved then it would result into a serious conflict between two nuclear states.