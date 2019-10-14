Fazl warns govt against creating hurdles in ‘peaceful’ march

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman warned the government on Sunday to avoid creating any hurdles in the way of ‘Azadi March’, scheduled for October 27.

However, the JUI-F chief assured the government that the march would be peaceful. JUI-F workers and seminary students had always respected the Constitution, he said while addressing party volunteers here. Fazl said the JUI-F protest was not against any institution.

He added people from across the country would be coming to Islamabad. “We are peaceful Pakistanis, we will not attack the parliament or the PTV. Unlike you, we will not hang trousers on the walls of institutions,” he remarked.

He said if the government tried to deprive people of their fundamental and human rights, the JUI-F would show angry reaction. He said the JUI-F hoped law enforcement agencies would not interfere in Azadi March.

The JUI-F chief said country’s economy was sinking, factories were being shut and traders were in distress, while the Prime Minister in an effort to support the economy had now moved on from poultry and livestock to Langars.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday accused JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of using religious card to save the corrupt elements.

Talking to media persons in Sialkot, she said Maulana Fazl had nothing to do with democracy or Islam and he was just running after the plate of sweet dish. She said today people present in jails were feeling uneasy. She said economy was on the path of revival and soon hundreds of thousands of new jobs would be created through flagship China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.