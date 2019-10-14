Flood risk warning as heavy rain returns

LONDON: Parts of England could face flooding as heavy rain sweeps across the country, the Met Office has said.Forecasters warned that more than two inches of rain could fall within 12 hours on Monday (today) in some parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning stretching from Devon on the south coast to South Yorkshire between 12 midday and midnight. Cities including Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Oxford, London and Portsmouth are also within the warning area.

The Met Office said the wet weather will move northwards across much of England on Monday, with the heaviest rain forecast for the afternoon and evening. While up to 25mm is likely to fall “quite widely”, some areas could see up to 60mm (2.3 inches), the Met Office said. “This brings a risk of flooding and disruption, but the situation is uncertain, such that the likelihood of this across any given county is small,” the Met Office said.

The Environment Agency has issued six flood warnings for England, three of which are for the River Avon in the South West near Bath.The wet weather follows an “unsettled” Sunday across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said. Despite more wet weather on Monday, Wilson said there is an “improving picture” for Tuesday, with temperatures reaching up to 16C. He said while there will be some rain in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, it will be “drier” for the rest of the UK.