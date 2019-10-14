Survivors of red zone in Balakot to get plots soon, says official

MANSEHRA: Hazara Commissioner, Zaheerul Islam, has said that the government will strictly follow the apex court ruling and allot plots to survivor families of the red zone in New Balakot city housing project. “The government would not only complete New Balakot City housing project in the stipulated period but also allot plots to survivor families of the red zone in the first phase which will start soon,” Islam told reporters here on Sunday. He said the Supreme Court, in its ruling of a suo moto notice in a writ petition of a social activist Shiraz Mehmood Qureshi, had constituted a high-level committee headed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary and he was one of the members asking both federal and provincial governments to complete the mega housing project within 30 months. “The survivors should never pay heed to street gossips rest assured that this project would be completed in time and the 2005 earthquake survivors of the red zone Balakot would be allotted plots in the first phase,” said the official.