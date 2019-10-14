Adviser says disaster management training launched in KP schools

MINGORA: The International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction was marked here at Wadudia High School Saidu Sharif on Sunday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Ziaullah Bangash was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Ziaullah Bangash, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in KP had launched the campaign for disaster management in schools.

He said during the campaign, the school teachers and students would be provided disaster management training. “We need to be prepared for all kinds of disasters. Special funds have been allocated for Malakand and Hazara division, as these areas are vulnerable to earthquake and other natural disasters,” he said.

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Elementary and Secondary Education added that to reduce disaster risk, the masses needed to keep the environment neat and clean. Speaking on the occasion, secretary (E &SE) Arshad Khan believed masses were responsible for many disasters and calamities.

He asked the teachers to create awareness about natural disasters in native languages.”One of the prime causes of the disaster is de-forestation, and illegal constructions near the rivers,” he said. The adviser asked the authorities concerned, not to through garbage into the river, as it was polluting the whole environment. Schools children were briefed how to respond to natural disasters and a mock exercise was conducted in case of an earthquake, where teachers, school children and Rescue 1122 participated in the activity.

“I have got comprehensive training in disaster management, and will impart the knowledge received to my colleagues and students,” said Zaibun Nisa, a woman teacher from Swat.

A teacher from the Buner district, Noor Pari, hoped the training would go a long way towards helping school children to respond and keep themselves safe in case of natural calamities.

Responding to a question, he warned teachers of schools not to participate in the JUI-F’s Azadi March. “All those teachers who will participate in Maulana’s March and Dharna (sit-in) would be terminated,” he added. The programme was also attended by Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee and Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakim, MPA Azizullah Gran, several teachers, students and members of the civil society.