Two die in Upper Dir accident

DIR: Two people were killed and three others injured in an accident in the Wari area of Upper Dir district when a truck crushed a motorcycle late on Saturday, police said.

They said that the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle after brake failure and went over the motorcycle.

As a result, two people on the motorcycle died on the spot while three others were injured.

The victims were identified as Samiullah and Naeem, residents of Bin Dara, Barawal, and the injured were identified as Farooq and Naseeb while the name of the third one could not be ascertained.

Wari police said the driver of the truck escaped from the scene. However, they registered a case and started the investigation. The driver was still at large till the filing of this report.