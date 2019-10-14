Two-day free medical camp held in Bara

BARA: Khyber Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir inaugurated a two-day free medical camp in collaboration with Habib Physiotherapy Complex and a local welfare organisation in Bara tehsil on Sunday.

Around 1500 patients, including women, men and children were examined under the supervision of specialist doctors. Medicines and eyeglasses were also provided to the patients in the camp. The locals appreciated the SKT welfare organisation and Habib Physiotherapy Complex for providing facilities to the militancy-hit tribespeople. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the government’s top priority was to provide health and education facilities to the affectees in the tribal district.

He said the tribal people had already suffered and had been deprived of hospitals, BHUs and dispensaries while militancy also affected their lives and property.