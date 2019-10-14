In social media clip, doctors seek release from captivity

WANA: Two doctors who were allegedly kidnapped by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in South Waziristan have appealed to the government to help secure their release.

A video clip of the captive doctors has gone viral on the social media in which Dr Noor HananWazir and Dr Abid were seen asking Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to play their role in getting them released.

It was learnt that the in-charge of the Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme, Dr Noor HananWazir,was reportedly kidnapped by TTP militants from the premises of the TB Hospital in Wana. Dr Abid was kidnapped from Tiarza tehsil in South Waziristan on September 11.