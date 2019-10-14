271 criminals held during last week

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 271 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, a police spokesman said.

33 dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 39 persons were arrested.

Police also arrested 29 absconders during the same period. Moreover, police held 18 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 3.850 kilogram hashish, 2.420 kilogram heroin,70 wine bottle were recovered from them.

Police also arrested 19 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 19 pistols and 76 rounds from them. Two accused were arrested in fake currency cases. Moreover, police nabbed 162 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various natures.