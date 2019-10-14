Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: Dear Abidi sahib, I have completed three years of my Electrical Engineering at University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore. Sir, my current CGPA is 3.40. My request to you is please advise me which subjects I should choose from Power, Telecommunication, Electronics or Computer for my final year? (Aaliyaan Ghazali, Lahore)

Ans: I see you have a decent CGPA/percentage. I’m sure if you do well and get 3.5 or more CGPA; then you will have a lot of opportunities for scholarships in foreign institutions. With regard to your selection, there are many popular and emerging areas in the power sector. When you get your bachelor’s degree completed, there are various streams within power which include, Transmission & Distribution Engineering, Electrical Power Systems & High Voltage Engineering, Future Power Networks, Sustainable Energy etc.. I tell you that all these areas are going to give you a successful professional career and more opportunities to grow in future.

Q2: Dear sir, I did Bachelors of Commerce (BCom) in 2017 and my marks were 750. Sir, I am now planning to do an MSc and would like to have your expert opinion if I should study MCS or MBA? (Mohad Butt, Muzaffarabad)

Ans: As BCom is a two years’ degree, I think if you study MSc Financial Management, Banking or Commerce particularly when you don’t have a working experience. I would suggest doing an MBA at this stage until you have gained at least two to three years of relevant experience.

Q3: Sir, I have done BA in 2015 with the following subjects: Islamiyat, Political Science and Persian. I am looking for an opportunity to study in a foreign country like England, Switzerland or Germany. I am confused about how I should cover my study gap and which is the better choice country for me? I would appreciate your guidance. (Hannan Maqbool, Faisalabad)

Ans: When it comes to study in a foreign country, a gap in education/ study is very important as nearly every country now wants more information on what an applicant has been doing in these years before issuance of visa. The degree which you have done is not enough, I suggest you should do a masters either in Political Science or International Relations after that you can consider doing a postgraduate degree in any of the countries especially Germany as it is easy get in and in addition to that; there is no tuition fee in Germany. But on the other hand, you would require to produce an IELTS of 6.5 for most of the institutions.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I regularly read your columns and this time I wanted to take this opportunity for myself asking you for a favour and give me your expert advice in selection of my course. I did intermediate with Computer and Economics. I am good in computer subject and I am more interested in doing Computer and Business. Sir, I would appreciate for your guidance in choosing one of the subjects from BBA, BSc or BS-Information Technology. (Sanam Riaz, Karachi)

A: After going through your subject areas in intermediate and your interest, I will advise you to do Bachelors in Business and Information Technology. This is commonly known as BA Business and IT. Of course, this is a better degree blended with both Business and IT. After successful completion of this degree you should consider studying Business Information Systems (MSc) as it has a very good career scope not only in Pakistan but in foreign countries as well. I’m hopeful that my advice will be of great help in finalising your decision for future subjects/ degrees.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).