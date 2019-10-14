Most fruits, vegetables not available at weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE:Surprise visit of the Lahore Deputy Commissioner Asghar Joiya along with AC Model Town proved futile as the missing vegetables on account of wrong pricing issue could not be available besides sale of lower grade items at A-grade price.

This week DC visited Shadman weekly makeshift market and checked the stalls while before his arrival in the market the staff was active to remove the vendors from pathways of the bazaar in order to make the bazaar clean and clear. This is only thing which the staff can manage before surprise visit of the any government official or elected representatives. However, the market officials showed their inability to ensure missing vegetables and fruits availability due to wrong pricing issue. They said that they could only implement the price list which was already issued with duly signed by the DC office representatives by the market committee Lahore. If the price list is faulty or wrong then the people who issue price lists should be held responsible for it so that vendor could sell the items which they refused to sell on pricing issue, they argued.

Further, increasing trend in the prices of seasonal vegetables continued along with non-availability in the weekly makeshift markets besides overcharging in the open and makeshift markets.

The price of potato soft skin was stable at Rs36 to 47 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar-free gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs47 per kg as market committee issued this rate and potato stored was fixed at Rs17 to 20 per kg with increase of Rs2 per kg. This week official price of onion was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 60 per kg. The price of tomato was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 62 per kg, mixed sold at Rs62 per kg.

The price of lemon local was gained by Rs20 kg, fixed at Rs80 to 82 per kg, not sold there and Chinese Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Garlic local was fixed at Rs156 to 167 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, garlic hernaiy at Rs191 to 198 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, and garlic Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs207 to 215 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs300 to 310 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs320 per kg. Brinjal was reduced by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs50 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg. Spinach was unchanged at Rs28 to 30 per kg.

Zucchini local was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 63 per kg, sold at Rs65 to 70 per kg. Cauliflower was fixed at Rs60 to 63 per kg, not sold there while outside sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs55 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs80 per kg. Luffa was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, rotten and lower quality was sold at Rs60 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs67 t0 70 per kg.

Arum was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, not sold on account of pricing, while outside the bazaars sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Green chili price gained by Rs65 per kg, fixed at Rs257 to 265 per kg, not sold there. Capsicum further gained by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs131 to 136 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, not sold and carrot local increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs240 to 250 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs350 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg. Methi was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Turnip was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg. Mustard leaves were fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs59 to 120 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs90 to 120 per kg and A-grade was not sold at Rs130 to 140 per kg. The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen, while A-category was not available.

Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs125 to 130 per dozen, not sold there. Papaya was fixed at Rs100 to 106 per kg, not sold there. Peach A-category gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, and B-category at Rs82 to 122 per kg not available there. Plump was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, and B-category was fixed at Rs90 to 92 per kg, mixed sold at Rs160 per kg. Cantaloupe/rockmelon price was fixed at Rs32 to 58 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs60 per kg.

Pomegranate Bedana was fixed at Rs220 to 226, sold at Rs250 per kg, Pomegranate Kandhari was fixed at Rs145 to 152 per kg sold at Rs160 per kg, Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs128 to 136 per kg, not sold there. Grapes black fixed at Rs142 to 147 per kg, not sold, Grapes Sunderkhani rates were fixed at Rs144 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg and Grapes Gola at Rs91 to 116 per kg, sold at Rs130 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, not sold there. Persimmon was fixed at Rs46 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs75 to 100 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg but not sold there on pricing issue.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs15 to 16 per piece, lower quality sold at Rs15 per piece. Musami was fixed Rs60 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 80 per dozen.