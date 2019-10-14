Past rulers’ corruption ruined economy: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the present government has undertaken exemplary steps for the welfare of common man during its one year tenure. Mega programmes like Ehsaas programme, low-cost housing scheme, shelter-homes and Sehat Insaf Card programme are for the wellbeing of the masses.

By bringing reforms in government institutions, the process for the provision of services to the people has been improved, he added. Loot and plunder of former rulers along with their corruption has ruined the national economy, he added. National economy had become bankrupt due to wrong policy being adopted by the previous rulers, he maintained. After making one year untiring efforts, the worst economic condition has been put in the right direction and stern decisions being taken for the betterment of economy are proving to be fruitful, he stated. Those plundering national exchequer with impunity will have to face indiscriminate accountability. It is the voice of every Pakistani to retrieve looted national money from the corrupt mafia and the process of accountability will not come to a halt and they will have to account for their loot and plunder, the CM said.

National interests: Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the national interests were ignored in the past as the previous regimes gave importance to their vested interests. The PTI government prefers the national interests, said Usman Buzdar while talking to people from different cities who called on him.

The chief minister listened to the problems of the people and ordered the authorities concerned for resolving their problems. He assured the people of resolving their problems. “I have made my first and foremost priority to resolve problems of the masses,” Usman Buzdar said. The focus of attention of the government is the common man, he stated. “I have not allowed anyone to interfere between me and the general public”, he added.

Held Kashmir: Usman Buzdar has said Kashmir and Pakistan are part and parcel for each other. Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and the hearts of Pakistani and Kashmiri people beat together. The government of Pakistan and its people stand like a solid rock with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Indian government has written a new history by exceeding all limits of inflicting perpetration and oppression on the innocent Kashmiri people, he stated. Humanity is taking its last breath in Occupied Kashmir. World community will have to raise its voice against trampling of human rights in Occupied Kashmir, he stressed. Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a brave and audacious of Kashmiri people and has successfully fought the case of Kashmir on every front, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the night of tyranny is soon going to end and the sun of freedom will rise on account of sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people.

treatment: Usman Buzdar has announced undertaking complicated eye treatment of a child, Wajid, of Hasilpur at government level.

Punjab government will pay all the expenses to be incurred on the eyes treatment of the child, he added. Usman Buzdar also directed Minister Health and Secretary Health to undertake immediate steps for the treatment of the child. Medical board has also been constituted on the directions of the CM which will inspect eyes of Wajid and will submit its recommendations relating to the treatment.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar took notice of a news item aired on Geo News about the disease of a six-year-old child Abdullah of Faisalabad and directed the high-ups of Health Department to immediately contact the family members of the child.

Usman Buzdar said treatment of the child would be done at official level and the Punjab government will bear all the expenses for the treatment. Treatment for Abdullah’s disease will be done from wherever it is possible, he concluded.