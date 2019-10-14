PBM enrols 28,462 families for paying stipends to their children

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has enrolled over 28,462 families for paying monthly stipends to their school going children to enable them to come out of the vicious circle of poverty.

According to official sources, under the Child Support Programme (CSP), conditional cash transfer was being paid to the poor families for sending their children to school in the age between 5 to 16 years.

The parents having one child were being paid Rs300 per month and parents having two children were being paid Rs600 per month as stipend. The programme was being continued in various districts of the country including Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Layyah,Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Muzaffarabad, Ghache, Hattian Bala, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Quetta, Kharran and Lasbella.

Among the beneficiaries, most of the families were unable to access basic social services. Cash Support Programme (CSP) helps breaking the vicious cycle of inter-generational poverty. The programme comprises of four interlinked process including targeting (BISP Score Card), enrolment, compliance and payment. All the process was automated through Management Information System (MIS).