Public service main objective: Punjab speaker

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the focus and objective of their politics is service to the common man and foremost priority is to remove the deprivations of backward communities and areas.

According to a press release, he said this while talking to a delegation of lawyers who called on him under the leadership of Assistant Advocate General Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ahmad Sindhu at his residence here on Sunday. The delegates appreciated the people’s welfare works done by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in his stint as chief minister of Punjab. They said Pervaiz Elahi played an important role in eliminating the deprivations of the South Punjab by taking effective and result-oriented measures.

Elahi said, “Whenever we get opportunity, we solve the problems of the people on a priority basis. We are making efforts to provide health, educational and basic facilities to the people of Punjab.”