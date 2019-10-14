close
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

Tareen, other PTI leaders meet Shujaat, Elahi

National

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen, Ishaq Khakwani and Aun Chaudhry called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here on Sunday. On this occasion, MNA Ch Salik Hussain and Ch Shafay Hussain were also present.

Jahangir Khan Tareen and other leaders inquired about health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and expressed satisfaction over his recovery and said his wise and patriotic personality is regarded as respectable and honourable. During the meeting, views were also exchanged on different matters.

