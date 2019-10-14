Buzdar urges world to raise voice against HR violations in held Kashmir

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said Kashmir and Pakistan are part and parcel for each other.

Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and the hearts of Pakistani and Kashmiri people beat together. The government of Pakistan and its people stand like a solid rock with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Indian government has written a new history by exceeding all limits of inflicting perpetration and oppression on the innocent Kashmiri people, he stated. Humanity is taking its last breath in Occupied Kashmir. World community will have to raise its voice against trampling of human rights in Occupied Kashmir, he stressed. Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a brave and audacious of Kashmiri people and has successfully fought the case of Kashmir on every front, he added. Usman Buzdar said that the night of tyranny is soon going to end and the sun of freedom will rise on account of sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the national interests were ignored in the past as the previous regimes gave importance to their vested interests. The PTI government prefers the national interests, said Usman Buzdar while talking to people from different cities who called on him.

The chief minister listened to the problems of the people and ordered the authorities concerned for resolving their problems. He assured the people of resolving their problems. “I have made my first and foremost priority to resolve problems of the masses,” Usman Buzdar said. The focus of attention of the government is the common man, he stated. “I have not allowed anyone to interfere between me and the general public”, he added.