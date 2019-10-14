close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
October 14, 2019

Meera appears with Indian heroine at Dubai party

National

NR
News Report
October 14, 2019

DUBAI: Film star Meera who is in Dubai nowadays, was spotted partying with Bollywood heroine Jacqueline Fernandez, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The duo were spotted dancing at a fashion show after party after Fernandez walked the ramp. In a video that has now gone viral, Meera could be seen dressed in white as she dances along with Fernandez and CEO of Splash Fashion Raza Beig.

Fernadez has also been posting pictures from her collaboration with Splash and her time in Dubai. During this stay, the actor also had the opportunity to meet her make-up artist Huda Kattan and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

The actor also recently became the first female celebrity to be featured in a Saudi advertisement. Meera on the other hand underwent a 'major surgery' last month at a private hospital in Dubai after the Lollywood star’s health deteriorated.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan