Mon Oct 14, 2019
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

Alleged killer of student held in Jamrud

National

Our Correspondent
JAMRUD: The police claimed to have arrested an accused who was allegedly involved in killing a school student a couple of days back in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hussain said that the police found the body of the student, Kashif Afridi, in a dry seasonal stream. He said the police had launched investigation after registering the case against unknown accused.

The DPO said that the police making hectic efforts ultimately caught the accused, Roidad Afridi, who was a teacher at the same school. "It was a test case for the police in the newly tribal district," the DPO said. He announced cash prize for the members of the investigation team headed by Inspector Abid Afridi for tracing the murder case.

