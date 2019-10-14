Selectors criticised for picking ‘same old players’ for Holland matches

KARACHI: Serious reservations have been expressed by former players about the selection of players for Olympic qualifiers to be played against the Netherlands.

Talking to ‘The News’, requesting not to be named, former Olympians and international players said that the induction of those senior players who have returned from foreign leagues would prove not lead to better results.

“These old guys who have been included in the team once again would fail,” a former international player said. “In fact, neither they (old) nor new players are able to defeat Holland. But if new players were given opportunity to play, they would be prepared for 2024 Olympics,” he added.

He said that the authorities did not want to take risk of inducting young players for fear of defeat against Holland. “What these so-called senior players can do! At best, they can keep the margin of defeat low, nothing else,” he said.

A former Olympian said that the players selected have been playing for Pakistan for past eight years but never proved their worth at the international level. “The Hasan Sardar-led management inducted players who had been playing in leagues abroad, but still Pakistan failed in the 2018 World Cup,” he added.

He further said that PHF should check the standard of foreign hockey leagues where these players played. “They should see at what level they are playing abroad, whether it is first grade or second,” he added.

He said why those players were not picked who were there in the training camp. Those who came form aboard just one day before the trials have been included in the national team, he said.

Another player said it would be a miracle if Pakistan won even one of the two matches. “It is written on the wall that Pakistan will lose. The Netherlands are third in the world. We are seventeenth. It would have been better had new players been inducted instead of the old guns. At least they would have learnt a lot and got experience, which would be beneficial for Pakistan in the coming years,” he added. Interestingly, there is one player who did not even take part in the trials, but will still be part of the team. He will join the team either in Germany or Holland.