Iran drops death row charge for environmentalists

TEHRAN: Four detained Iranian environmental activists have been cleared of a charge that could carry the death penalty, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

"The charge of ‘corruption on earth’ was dropped in recent days for four detained environmentalists," said Mohammed Hossein Aghasi, a lawyer who represents some of the activists.

"Of course their other charges still remain," he was quoted as saying. The four were initially accused of "spying" on military bases but their indictments changed in October 2018 to spreading "corruption on earth" -- one of the most severe charges under Iran’s Islamic law.

They still face other security-related charges. Three other defendants are accused of espionage and another has been charged with "conspiracy against national security", according to IRNA.