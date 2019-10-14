close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 14, 2019

Iran drops death row charge for environmentalists

World

AFP
October 14, 2019

TEHRAN: Four detained Iranian environmental activists have been cleared of a charge that could carry the death penalty, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.

"The charge of ‘corruption on earth’ was dropped in recent days for four detained environmentalists," said Mohammed Hossein Aghasi, a lawyer who represents some of the activists.

"Of course their other charges still remain," he was quoted as saying. The four were initially accused of "spying" on military bases but their indictments changed in October 2018 to spreading "corruption on earth" -- one of the most severe charges under Iran’s Islamic law.

They still face other security-related charges. Three other defendants are accused of espionage and another has been charged with "conspiracy against national security", according to IRNA.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World