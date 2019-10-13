North Korea slams Japan

SEOUL: Pyongyang accused Tokyo on Saturday of deliberately sinking a North Korean fishing boat that collided with a Japanese patrol vessel earlier this week in waters claimed by North Korea.

Around 60 people were rescued on Monday after the vessel sank following the collision, according to Japanese media.

The ship is believed to have been fishing illegally in Japanese waters, with experts saying some North Korean fishermen are travelling futher to satisfy Pyongyang´s mandates for bigger catches.