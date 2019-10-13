close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
AFP
October 13, 2019

6 out of 10 European women suffer sexism

World

AFP
October 13, 2019

PARIS: Sixty percent of women in Europe have suffered gender-based or sexual violence at work, according to a study across five countries published on Saturday.

French research group Ifop found 21 percent reported such attacks in the last 12 months and over 40 percent of those were under the age of 30.

More than 10 percent of the 5,000 respondents -- nine percent in France, 15 percent in Spain -- said they had "forced of unwanted" sex from someone in their workplace. The study authors said that figure "highlights the grey area that may exist around consent" when it can "be extorted in a context of subordination, intimidation or manipulation".

Additionally, nine percent of women said they were at least once "pressured" by a colleague to commit an "act of a sexual nature", such as sex in exchange for a job or promotion. While some 18 percent said they were touched inappropriately, such as a hand on the bottom, a forced hug or an unwanted kiss.

The study was conducted in France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Spain. It also said sexual violence, which includes whistling, gestures, rude comments or leering, was the most common attack with 46 percent of women affected, especially in Germany where the figure was 56 percent. The authors of the report said "a very small minority of victims of workplace harassment manage to break the wall of silence" and speak out.

