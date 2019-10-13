Huzaifa, Aysegul lift ITF titles

ISLAMABAD: Local talent Huzaifa Abdul Rehman won another international title on Saturday, becoming the singles champion in the ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships at the S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex here.

Huzaifa, who won the ITF Grade V tournament in February in Islamabad, was leading Dong Hwan Kim 6-3, 2-0 when the Korean quit the final with a stomach problem.

“I stopped because my body wasn’t going with me due to stomach problem. Though I tried hard to stay in the match and fought till the last in the first set, the discomfort was too much,” Dong told ‘The News’.

The Korean started the final well and held his first two serves as the scores read 2-2. Huzaifa, however, broke Dong’s serve after failing to take advantage of three break points. Following a deuce, the Pakistani broke his opponent’s serve with a rasping forehand. After holding his serve, Huzaifa earned another break to wrap up the first set.

Although Huzaifa committed three double faults on Saturday, his service seemed much better than what it was in February.

In the second set, Huzaifa held his serve and broke Dong’s before the Korean threw in the towel.

“He looked alright in the first set and played some exciting and powerful baseline shots. It was only when he lost his serve that I came to know that Dong was suffering with a stomach bug,” Huzaifa said.

Pakistan’s top junior hoped to see himself amongst the world’s top 500 players following the victory. “This win will help me get into the top 500 and another good performance in the second ITF will help me improve my ranking further.”

This season Huzaifa has played only a few international tournaments and that is a big hurdle in his efforts to come within the top 200 ranking. Aysegul Mert of Turkey beat Russia’s Arina Valitova 6-1, 6-3 to win the girls’ title.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. He called on the federal and provincial governments to help Huzaifa play international tournaments.

“He needs to stay in the circuit and needs to play more tournaments to improve his ranking. He has the talent to become Aisamul Haq of the future. There is no better introduction of the country than to see a top player playing major international tournaments around the world,” the PTF president said.

SNGPL Chairman Syed Dilawar Abbas, Islamabad Tennis Association President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, AIG Special Branch Muhammad Suleman and other guests were also present on the occasion.