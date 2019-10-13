15-year-old Gauff reaches Linz semi-finals

LINZ, Austria: Coco Gauff’s strategy sessions for the first WTA semi-final of her young tennis career were put on hold for a few hours on Friday due to high-school homework.

The 15-year-old from Delray Beach, Florida, who has attended school online since third grade (8-9 years old) is starting to write records as well as essays after upsetting Linz tournament top seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (7/1), 6-4.

Gauff became the youngest woman to reach a WTA semi-final since Nicole Vaidisova won the Tashkent title in 2004, and will take on Andrea Petkovic on Saturday for a spot in the final.

The 75th-ranked Petkovic booked her first semi in a year, defeating Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1.

The second semi-final will be between eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 6-4, and 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, a 7-5, 6-1 winner over Elena Rybakina. Gauff was getting down to studying after her late-afternoon win, with lessons beckoning in her hotel room.

“I just got off the court, so I’ve not thought about the semi-final,” she said.

“I’m thinking of the homework I have to do tonight. I don’t know what it is yet.

“I’m studying the typical stuff: math, English, history... I don’t know what I have to do - but I know it’s something.” Gauff earned her place in the field as a lucky loser from qualifying as Greek Maria Sakkari withdrew injured to start the week.

The Floridian, still under WTA age restrictions, is playing her fifth Tour-level main draw of 2019 after reaching the Wimbledon fourth round and making the third round at the US Open.