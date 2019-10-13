National T20 Cup gets rolling today

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s most sought-after Twenty20 stars will be in action at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium as the National T20 Cup commences on Sunday (today).

The tournament returns to the city of Faisalabad after eight seasons and it is expected to keep the spectators on the edge of their seats as the top 96 players of the country in the shortest format will compete for the T20 glory.

After the restructuring in the domestic structure, the winning prize money for the tournament has seen a 100 per cent surge as the team to be crowned champions of the National T20 Cup on October 24 will pocket Rs5 million.

The runners-up will get Rs2.5 million and the top performers of the tournament — player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and best wicketkeeper — will receive Rs100,000 each.

The man-of-the-match award for every match is worth Rs25,000, while man-of-the-final will be getting Rs35,000.

With Pakistan scheduled to play three T20Is against Australia in early November followed by the player draft for the 2020 Pakistan Super League, the tournament serves as a perfect opportunity to the players to secure berths in the national squad and impress scouts of the six franchises.

The first match of the day will begin at 1:30pm and the second at 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, the National T20 Cup Second XI tournament will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium, running simultaneously with the First XI tournament.

This will provide chan­ces to up-and-coming cricketers to prove their mettle, while the First XI sides can also gauge white-ball form of these players in case they need backup.

Like the First XI tournament, there will be two matches in a day in the Second XI tournament, except for the final.

The first match will commence at 9:30am while the second match of the day is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm.