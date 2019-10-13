PTI dissolves party’s provincial bodies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Saturday suspended all existing provincial bodies of the ruling party, including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), with immediate effect while the overseas chapter will consist of five regions.

A notification to this effect was issued, which said that different administrative regions of the party had also been launched in the country with the approval of the prime minister and the core committee.

It said the ICT and Balochistan will comprise of three administrative regions while Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will comprise of four regions.