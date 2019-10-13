close
Sun Oct 13, 2019
October 13, 2019

Govt to resolve issues of seafarers: minister

National

 
October 13, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seafarers around the globe are considered to be major contributors to a country's economy as they send valuable foreign exchange in the form of remittances.

“Pakistan has a huge potential in this sector and can compete both regional and global players as

proper steps are being taken to resolve the issues faced by our seafarers,” said Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi while addressing the problems of seafarers.

"Investing in manpower to benefit from the huge potential at our disposal is the priority of the current government and the ministry is taking steps to gradually, but steadily, facilitate our seafarers in this regard. We have to empower our youth for converting the youth bulge into demographic dividend that was being neglected by inadequate policy measures of the past governments," said the minister, according to a press release.

He said the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is taking structural measures to solve the problems of Pakistani seafarers.

